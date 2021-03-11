Briefly Noted: In KC Magazine names Roeland Park, Leawood in top 10 hottest metro neighborhoods

In KC Magazine names Roeland Park, Leawood in top 10 hottest metro neighborhoods

Roeland Park and Leawood are among the top 10 hottest Kansas City metro neighborhoods, according to In Kansas City Magazine.

The magazine highlighted Roeland Park for its central location, community, public art and the perk of having a city leaf truck. Old Leawood was recognized for its nature like small streams, mature trees and a fishing pond.

Westwood City Councilmember Lisa Cummings to step down April 8

Westwood City Councilmember Lisa Cunnings will step down from her position on April 8.

Cummings, who has served the city in a variety of ways over the last 10 years, is moving outside of westwood. She will be recognized at the April 8 city council meeting for her years of service and dedication to the city.

Lenexa City Council meeting earlier March 16 to allow time for complex agenda

In anticipation of a lengthy meeting on Tuesday, March 16, the Lenexa City Council has agreed to meet at 6 p.m. instead of the usual time of 7 p.m.

City staff suggested the council meet earlier than usual “to provide additional time to consider all matters on a large and complex agenda. Slated for discussions are proposed regulations for homeless shelters and new plans for the much-debated Watercrest South and Copper Creek Apartments project.

When the Lenexa Planning Commission discussed Watercrest South and Copper Creek earlier this month, the meeting took about six hours and ended around 1:15 a.m.