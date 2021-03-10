These Johnson County family events are back on the spring calendar, but spots will be limited

A bit of normalcy may be on its way back to Johnson County as the list of family-friendly springtime events in the area grows.

The list of activities this spring will be bigger than last year, when the pandemic prompted a metro-wide lockdown, but the scheduled events that are happening in Johnson County this year plan to incorporate COVID-19 safety measures, including mask and social distancing requirements. Many events will also ask people to pre-register in order to limit gathering sizes.

And for the second year in a row, some cities are not hosting their regularly scheduled springtime events due to the ongoing pandemic and health restrictions.

“With the uncertainty of COVID restrictions, we have canceled our family-friendly spring events — specifically Turkey Creek Festival that was scheduled for the third week in May,” Merriam Parks and Recreation Director Anna Slocum told the Shawnee Mission Post in an email. “Currently, we are targeting July, based on vaccination roll-out dates, as the time we can start offering larger community events.”

The events that are currently scheduled range from outdoor activities and drive-in movies to a baseball competition and one-on-one time with Disney princesses.

Below are some family-friendly events happening in Johnson County this spring. If we missed any let us know by emailing us at stories@shawneemissionpost.com.