Lenexa will upgrade K-7 interchange at Prairie Star Parkway with boost from state

Lenexa is planning significant upgrades to the K-7 Highway interchange at Prairie Star Parkway.

The Lenexa City Council last month unanimously agreed to adjust the budget for the K-7/Prairie Star Parkway interchange improvements, and also partner with the Kansas Department of Transportation on a funding agreement to help finance the project.

The roughly $2 million project includes installation of two traffic signals on the northbound and southbound ramp terminals from the state highway as well as the following:

Road improvements along Prairie Star Parkway from Hedge Lane to the Black Hoof Park Trailhead

Realignment of the northbound exit ramp

Additional exit ramp improvements

Removal of the Hedge Lane connection on the north side of Prairie Star Parkway

A new median on Prairie Star Parkway at Hedge Lane

Pavement markings

Signing replacements

The cost increase reflects a few adjustments to the project scope, including additional asphalt maintenance near the site.

Additionally, KDOT requested the realignment of the northbound exit ramp and is contributing $1.2 million to help pay for that, according to city documents.

The section of Prairie Star Parkway was already slated on the city’s schedule this year for a type or road maintenance called mill and overlay.

The city originally budgeted $840,000 for the project, which would have only covered costs to install the traffic signals. The new budget reflects the cost increase of more than $1.1 million.

Funding for the project now involves:

$1.2 million from KDOT’s Access Management Construction Project Program

About $452,000 in TIP fees from Lenexa’s Transportation Improvement Program

About $116,000 from Lenexa’s capital improvement program

$250,000 from Lenexa’s Pavement Management Program

HNTB, a firm from Kansas City, Missouri, and consultant for the project, is finalizing design plans next month. Construction is slated to begin in June and be completed by the end of this year.