These Johnson County family events are back on the spring calendar, but spots will be limited

A bit of normalcy may be on its way back to Johnson County as the list of family-friendly springtime events in the area grows.
The list of activities this spring will be bigger than last year, when the pandemic prompted a metro-wide lockdown, but the scheduled events that are happening in Johnson County this year plan to incorporate COVID-19 safety measures, including mask and social distancing requirements. Many events will also ask people to pre-register in order to limit gathering sizes.
And for the second year in a row, some cities are not hosting their regularly scheduled springtime events due to the ongoing pandemic and health restrictions.
“With the uncertainty of COVID restrictions, we have canceled our family-friendly spring events — specifically Turkey Creek Festival that was scheduled for the third week in May,” Merriam Parks and Recreation Director Anna Slocum told the Shawnee Mission Post in an email. “Currently, we are targeting July, based on vaccination roll-out dates, as the time we can start offering larger community events.”
The events that are currently scheduled range from outdoor activities and drive-in movies to a baseball competition and one-on-one time with Disney princesses.
Below are some family-friendly events happening in Johnson County this spring. If we missed any let us know by emailing us at stories@shawneemissionpost.com.
- Drive-in Movie: Field Of Dreams, April 9 — Families can enjoy a drive-in experience at the Shawnee Civic Centre from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and watch the baseball classic “Field of Dreams.” The $10 admission per car includes a movie and family snack pack. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online here or via phone at (913) 631-5200.
- Meadowbrook Car Show, April 10 — Recently approved by the Prairie Village City Council, the car show will feature 100 unique cars lined along Meadowbrook Parkway. It’s a free event open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with food trucks and other activities available.
- Princess Day in Fairway, April 17 — The already sold-out event will feature Disney princesses Elsa and Moana at the Fairway pool house behind a window barrier due to COVID-19. Participants will meet both princesses (one-on-one) and will receive crafts, sweet treats and a tote bag.
- Pitch, Hit and Run, April 24 — Children can participate in Major League Baseball’s free event — testing baseball and softball skills at Shawnee’s Gum Springs Park — to win a trip to this summer’s MLB All-Star Game. Pre-registration is required through MLB’s website here.
- TimberRidge Adventure Center open house, April 24 — The public can participate in a number of activities at this Saturday open house event at the TimberRidge Adventure Center in Olathe, such as canoeing, kayaking, pedal boating, hiking, BB gun shooting and archery. It is a free event with a morning and an afternoon session. Registration will likely be required due to COVID-19 and group sizes capped, though a link to register is not yet available.
- Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, May — The Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, which didn’t open in 2020 due to COVID-19, is currently aiming for a May 2021 reopening. Operational changes will be made to accommodate for the pandemic, and could include timed ticketing to limit capacity, differences in the availability of attractions and concessions, according to Overland Park’s website.
- Family Campout, April 30 to May 1 — Families can campout at Black Hoof Park, 9053 Monticello Road, with S’mores, a family program and a breakfast of coffee, juice and donuts. It is $20 for the first four family members and $5 for each additional family member. The deadline to register is April 23, and registration can be completed online here.
- Mom + Me Yoga, May 8 — Shawnee is hosting a yoga celebration on Mother’s Day morning from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Quivira Glenn Park. The first session will be for mothers and babies who cannot yet crawl, and a second session will be for those with children ages 5 and older. It is $15 for one mother and one child, and $5 for each additional child. Register via phone at (913) 631-5200.
- Moonlight Market, starting May 20 — Shawnee is rolling out its new, monthly Moonlight Market this May where families can shop from farmers market vendors and enjoy live music in the downtown area. The event will last from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Learn more about subscriptions here.