Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach urges residents to get vaccinated in final State of the City address

Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach, who has been in office since 2005, gave what is likely to be his last State of the City address earlier this month.

Gerlach, who last month said he would not seek re-election this year, used the annual event March 3 to highlight ways the city has tried to overcome hardships created by the pandemic and stay unified in the midst of unprecedented challenges.

The speech is normally given at a live, in-person event but was pre-produced this year and put online due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Gerlach’s address had a valedictory tone as the Johnson County native tried to wrap up a decades-long career in Overland Park city government.

“My commitment to this nationally recognized community has been and always will be unwavering,” Gerlach said. “I’m proud to be from here, and to have the opportunity to return so much of what has been given to me by this community.”

Gerlach began his speech by thanking local health care workers, grocery store employees and city staff for their work during the pandemic. He commended the city for staying unified during a challenging year.

Gerlach also made a nod towards the future, touting a project in partnership with the state to potentially expand U.S. 69 Highway in order to relieve congestion. And h promised Overland Park residents he would “work hard through the remainder” of his term to maintain the city’s quality of life.

Overland Park, like several other cities across Johnson County, declared the week of March 7 to March 13 “Heroes Week,” in honor of front line workers.

Gerlach added that the health and safety of residents remains the city’s top priority, and encouraged the public to get vaccinated when they become eligible.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine when you have the opportunity,” Gerlach said. “It will help protect yourself and so many others.”

Below is the video of the virtual state of the city, which was recorded by the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce, followed by a list of key moments in Gerlach’s speech with time stamps.