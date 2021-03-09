Here’s a list of Johnson County women-owned businesses to support after International Women’s Day

Emily Pratt, owner of Corinth Square’s Sopra Salon & Spa, always knew she wanted to be a business owner.

Pratt said the experience of owning and operating Sopra since January 2017 has been “incredible and humbling.” She encourages women who aspire to own their own business to “have the courage to outgrow what isn’t meant for you,” even though it can be difficult.

“Being a woman-owned business is hard, you will make mistakes, you will give your all to it — but the risk is totally worth it,” Pratt said. “Growth is painful, change is painful. But nothing is as painful as playing small when you’re meant for bigger things.”

Pratt also says the community can support women-owned businesses by referring friends, posting reviews and booking appointments.

On the heels of International Women’s Day 2021, here is a list of women-owned businesses in the Shawnee Mission area you can begin supporting.

If you know of others we’ve missed, email us at stories@shawneemissionpost.com.

