USD 232 relaxes fan restrictions, will allow 25% capacity for De Soto boys basketball playoff

USD 232 in De Soto has relaxed restrictions on the number of spectators allowed for indoor events ahead of the De Soto High School boys basketball team’s state playoff game Tuesday.

The USD 232 school board in a special virtual meeting Tuesday morning voted 6-1 to allow up to four spectators per participant and additional tickets as determined by De Soto High’s administration.

The school district previously capped attendance at two spectators per participant, regardless of venue capacity.

Board President Danielle Heikes cast the dissenting vote. She said she opposed making exceptions for the basketball team, saying it amounts to favoritism over other school activities such as theater and arts.

“This is a unique situation in that the KSHSAA quarter final would have normally taken place in Emporia,” said Alvie Cater, district spokesperson, after the special board meeting, citing pandemic-related concerns. “It is still a state game, but will be hosted at De Soto High School.”

The Kansas State High Schools Activities Association’s state tournament normally brings eight boys basketball teams together under one roof. But citing pandemic-related concerns, the association has moved state quarterfinal games to schools to limit the number of teams gathering in one location, Cater said.

De Soto’s game versus Pittsburg is the only indoor state tournament activity for the rest of the school year in USD 232, making tonight’s game the only one impacted by the board’s relaxed restrictions.

Mill Valley High is also playing in a state quarterfinal game, but that game is taking place at Washington High in Kansas City, Kan., and is therefore under Wyandotte County’s health guidelines.

Superintendent Frank Harwood said De Soto High administrators determined the school could offer an additional 100 tickets, bringing the grand total of spectators to 488, close to 25% capacity for the gym.

A 25% capacity, he said, leaves at least 3 feet in between spectators.

Boardmembers had a mix of concerns and support for the relaxed restrictions, citing the downward trend of COVID-19 cases in Johnson County and the Kansas City metro more broadly, weighed against the risk of a potential “superspreader event” with spectators gathering indoors to cheer on the home team.

“These are unusual circumstances; this is not a normal year,” said boardmember Ashley Spaulding. “I feel like four is generous and it’s going beyond where we’re at right now and still keeping in mind safety precautions and keeping in mind that we are still in a pandemic and that we want to keep our kids and teachers and staff in our current learning environment.”

Students at all grade levels in USD 232 have been learning full-time at school since the start of February.

Some boardmembers who supported relaxing restrictions on spectators said they hoped to see fans be socially responsible to self-enforce mask-wearing and social distancing.

“I commend.. the De Soto administration as well as our administration for this last-minute consideration and change, to do what I think is right for not only our students, and I hope that Pittsburg is probably watching here because they’re probably anxious to get more fans here,” Amos said. “I’m sure they’re all excited, and I would just like to see us consider this and trust that the fans will do the right thing.”