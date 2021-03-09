Briefly Noted: Black women share experiences living in JoCo; JoCo Library hosts sticker design contest this month

Black women share experiences living in JoCo

Last month, five Black women came together on a panel to share their experiences of living in Johnson County.

The interactive panel discussion was part of the Advocacy and Awareness Group of Johnson County’s docuseries, “Say Her Name.” AAGJC released the docuseries and hosted the panel discussion as part of Black History Month.

The video can be viewed below.

JoCo Library hosts sticker design contest through March 30

Johnson County Library is hosting a science fiction teen sticker design contest through March 30.

Those interested can submit designs for a 3×3-inch round or square sticker online here.

Northbound I-35 on ramp at 75th closed Tuesday

The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the northbound I-35 on ramp from 75th Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Maintenance work involves permanent pavement marking.

Lenexa acquiring private property for storm drainage at 109th, College

The Lenexa City Council on March 2 unanimously agreed to acquire private property for construction of the 109th Street to College Boulevard Storm Drainage Improvements Project.

The resolution allows the city to move through the acquisition process, according to city documents. Total estimated costs for the project are about $2.4 million.

Roeland Park announces photo contest winners

The city of Roeland Park has announced first, second and third place winners for its February photo contest.

First and second place went to Chelsea Johnston, and third place went to Councilmember Jennifer Hill, according to a city tweet.