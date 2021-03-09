Bee Organized: Helping people simplify their homes and lives, one Hive at a time!

By Kristen Christian & Lisa Foley

“I had no idea how much the clutter and disorganization was stressing me out until the project was finished. Thank you so much to the Bees.”

Who couldn’t use a bit of organization in their lives, right? It seems we all have too much stuff…Amazon drop offs are increasing, many are now working from home, kids are virtual learning and it seems our lack of space at home is dwindling by the minute. Through our experience working with hundreds of clients, we are convinced that when your home is in disorder, frustration and stress prevail.

Enter Bee Organized, a professional home and life organizing company aimed at helping people calm the chaos and clutter in their lives by providing customized and real life solutions that are sustainable. Based in Overland Park, we founded Bee Organized in 2015, with the mission of simplifying lives, one Hive at a time.

Your Hive is anything from your home, your move, your to-do list, your car or your mind…and we can Simplify Your Hive in person or virtually. It’s an exciting time to be a professional organizer, as the industry is exploding…even more exciting for our Bees to be pollinating the USA, now with eight franchise locations in major cities from coast to coast.

Best friends since junior high, we founded Bee Organized on the shoulders of friendship, trust and support. We’re proud of the family culture that has organically developed throughout Bee Organized, not unlike that of a bee hive – everyone buzzing together with the same goal. Here at Bee Organized, we believe that being Compassionate, Confidential and Judgement Free are way more important than one’s ability to organize.

Our Bees embrace these core values while working alongside our clients.

It’s this genuine approach that makes us stand out from the crowd and why lives are transformed when the Bees are involved. Whether you’re wanting to organize your space, preparing to move, downsizing or simply need help knocking things off your to-do list, the Bees have you covered with three areas of service: Home Organization, Moving & Life Transitions and Concierge Services.

While Bee Organized has answered the call to organize Hives in new and creative ways during the pandemic, our mission remains the same. Our goal is to help people reap the life-changing benefits of living in an organized space, so they can experience increased peace and efficiency and be more present in their daily lives. Give us a Buzz to get started and we’ll schedule your free assessment. It would be our HONOR to serve you!

About the Company

Bee Organized Franchises and Worker Bees are thoroughly screened, insured and trained. As members of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals, Bee Organized adheres to the Code of Ethics for Certified Professional Organizers, committing to a higher standard of professionalism and results.