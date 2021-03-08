Updates from Johnson County Community College: Upcoming events everyone can enjoy

Now that we’ve finally thawed out at Johnson County Community College, our spring calendar is packed with several can’t-miss events. Whether you’re a current Cavalier, future student or community member, JCCC offers informational and entertaining events for everyone.

Take a look at what’s coming up:

High School Senior Sessions

Our 2021 Senior Sessions are designed exclusively for high school seniors who want to learn more about life as a Cavalier. These virtual campus visit events provide an informed overview of what JCCC has to offer.

High school seniors should choose one session best applies to them:

Wednesday, March 24 | 9 – 10 a.m. | Undeclared Majors

This session is for students who are undecided about their post-high school plans. JCCC representatives will go over the admission process and career development resources.

Sunday, April 11 | 4 – 5 p.m. | Transfer Student Information

Students planning to transfer to another college or university after completing their general education courses at JCCC should attend this session to learn what goes into the transfer process.

Wed. May 12 | 5 – 6 p.m. | Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC)

High School Seniors

Learn about resources and involvement opportunities available to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) students. Discussions will cover organizations such as Black Student Union (BSU) and Latinos United Now and Always (LUNA), plus an overview of the admission process.

Youth Art Classes

The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art offers a popular series of youth studio classes on Saturdays during the school year and weekdays during the summer.

The Early Explorations program welcomes children ages 5 – 7, while Contemporary Creations classes provide more advanced lessons for children ages 8 – 11. Most classes are two hours long, view the class schedules and register online.

Continuing Education Ed Talks

The JCCC Continuing Education series of free instructor-led Ed Talks takes place every Tuesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. Topics range from personal to professional and all courses can be viewed from the comfort of home. Take advantage of these upcoming sessions:

Self-Care: Bigger Than Thyself – Tuesday, March 16

Fun Fundraising – Finding your Match – Friday, March 26

Conquering Your Fear of Speaking in High-Stakes Situations – Tuesday, March 30

Midwest Trust Center Presents – Eat, Drink, Play ‘Family Fun’ with Opus 76 Quartet

Midwest Trust Center and Opus 76 Quartet are excited to present their second “Eat, Drink, Play!” episode geared toward family fun! This hour-long “family night in” concert features lively performances and engaging programming, including The Goldilocks Quartet. Additionally, a cameo with Chef Philip Rodgers from St. Agnes School will demonstrate how to prepare a kid-friendly meal the whole family can enjoy.

Tickets are $15/household and the recital will be available on-demand through March 18.

Midwest Trust Center Presents – We Banjo 3: Live from Ireland

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day early as We Banjo 3 continues to push musical boundaries, performing live on stage for the first time in a year! Buy your tickets now for the live streaming event at 4 p.m. on March 13 from the beautiful Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin.

Take advantage of exclusive merchandise bundles starting at $25, featuring limited edition event items. Ticket purchase includes on-demand streaming access for seven days post-event.

Don’t Miss Out!

Follow JCCC on Twitter and Facebook, or visit our events page to stay up to date on all upcoming events and happenings!