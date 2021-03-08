Lenexa begins list of ‘Complete Street’ road projects, including bike lanes — where work will start

Lenexa is making progress on its Complete Streets program to make the city more walkable and bikeable. Up next: bike lanes for some roads.

In a presentation to the Lenexa City Council last week, Steve Schooley, transportation manager for the city, said work is now beginning on the first phase of construction for Complete Streets.

As part of Phase 1, Lenexa is adding several Share the Road signs, pavement markings and bike route signs throughout the city.

The city council on March 2 unanimously agreed to hire K & G Striping for about $113,000 to handle bike lanes and signage for the city as part of Phase 1 of the Complete Streets program.

It’s been about a year since the Lenexa City Council accepted the Complete Streets study to review connectivity of the city. Since then, city leaders voted to require wider sidewalks and more trail connections as part of development projects.

Now, work begins in the spring to mark 5 miles of bike lanes and install Share the Road signage along 16 miles of roads. The project includes:

Signage on Prairie Star Parkway from Renner Road to K-7 Highway

Signage and pavement markings on Lackman Road from north city limits to 95th Street

Bike lanes on 79th Street from Renner to Pflumm, and from Quivira to Nieman

Signage and pavement markings on 79th Street from Quivira to Pflumm

Bicycle tour looping Lenexa

The city is also developing a “bicycle boulevard” that makes a giant loop around the city (seen in the above map.)

Once completed, the bike route is intended to serve as a connector for cyclists interested in touring around Lenexa. The project will have a combination of signage and pavement markings for motorists alerting them to cyclists, as well as signage for the bike route.

The “bicycle boulevard” has a missing link on part of 87th Street. The city is planning to build a mixed-use trail on 87th from Bourgade to Allman to finish the loop.

The loop route starts at Old Town and travels west on Santa Fe Trail Drive to 92nd Terrace, west to Alden, north to 90th Street, west to Loiret Boulevard, north to Bourgade Avenue, north to Allman Road, north to 83rd Street, east to Rosehill Road, south to Santa Fe Trail Drive and back into Old Town.

Here are some updates for other projects coming up:

Connections on Clare, 99th

A stretch of 99th Street just south of Mize Lake will gain some bike lanes. Plus, a new mixed-use trail is coming to a stretch of Clare Road nearby.

The project also includes enhanced pedestrian crosswalk markings as well as a new traffic signal with crossings at 99th and Canyon Creek.

E-Bike program is back

Lenexa has restarted its E-Bike program this spring.

Schooley said the city introduced the program last fall and saw success, with nearly 500 rides in two months.

The program has 25 rental bikes, and the city plans to get six more, to be stationed around the city for residents’ use.

Construction already underway

Meanwhile, several connectivity projects in Lenexa that have “Complete Streets” elements to them are underway. Below is a map providing an overview of projects in the city. Projects marked in red are up next for construction.

All items on the map that are marked in blue and yellow are getting underway and include the following:

Quivira Road (75th to 87th) Improve crossings at traffic signals Enhance crosswalk markings Construction starts this spring

87th Street and I-435 Interchange Mixed-use trail on both sides of 87th Improve pedestrian crossings at traffic signals Enhance crosswalk markings Construction starts this spring

Gleason Road (Prairie Star Parkway to 97th) Mixed-use trail on west side of Gleason Enhance crosswalk markings Help connectivity to newly built Canyon Creek Elementary in Olathe School District

Lackman Road and 95th St. Mixed-Use Trail Mixed-use trail to connect Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park with existing trail system New crossing on Lackman Enhance crosswalk markings Construction is nearly complete

87th Street Tunnel at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park Tunnel going under 87th at Acuff Lane Connects pedestrians, cyclists to park Stairs nearby will remain Construction to start in late 2021



Annual sidewalk repair program underway

Lenexa spends about $300,000 per year to repair dilapidated sidewalks and connect missing links.

Schooley said the city replaced 1.4 miles of sidewalk last year.

Councilmembers said they wanted to make sure the city is on the right track and communicating with residents on education for safe traveling with bikes.

“I think we’re taking a measured cost and thoughtful approach to this, and appreciate that,” said Mayor Mike Boehm.

Duane Benne, a Lenexa cyclist, shared his support for the project and hopes to increase accessibility for bicycles.

“I think this all looks great,” Benne said. “One thing that would be nice in the future to think about is good bike access to Shawnee Mission Park. It’s very helpful that there’s now a signal at the top of the hill there, but it’s still a little sketchy for bikes trying to get in there. But otherwise, it’s encouraging to see what’s going on here.”

The city plans to evaluate progress on Complete Streets and take feedback from residents on future projects.