13 Shawnee Mission seniors are 2021 National Merit finalists

Thirteen Shawnee Mission seniors are 2021 National Merit finalists, according to a district press release.

All 13 students took the 2019 preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship qualifying test, which screens 1.6 million program applicants annually.

Then the students had to write an essay, submit a detailed scholarship application and be recommended by a high school official to make the jump from semifinalist to finalist.

Finalists will be considered for a National Merit Scholarship to be offered in 2021, including state-representational, corporate-sponsored and college-sponsored scholarship opportunities.

Below are the Shawnee Mission students who are now considered finalists:

Sullivan Goettsch, Shawnee Mission East

Mazey L. Heim, SM East

Emilie Liljegren, SM East

Alexander J. Miller, SM East

Grace G. Strongman, SM East

Jesse DeBok, Shawnee Mission Northwest

Gentry Gardner, SM Northwest

Michael Kouri, SM Northwest

Elizabeth Kuffour, SM Northwest

Jay Selzer, Shawnee Mission South

Chase Horner, SM South

Zachary Wallenburg, Shawnee Mission West

Emma Worthington, SM West

The Post has reached out for information on USD 232 students who are considered finalists and we will update this story with that information once we receive it.