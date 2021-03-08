13 Shawnee Mission seniors are 2021 National Merit finalists

Thirteen Shawnee Mission seniors are 2021 National Merit finalists, according to a district press release.
All 13 students took the 2019 preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship qualifying test, which screens 1.6 million program applicants annually.
Then the students had to write an essay, submit a detailed scholarship application and be recommended by a high school official to make the jump from semifinalist to finalist.
Finalists will be considered for a National Merit Scholarship to be offered in 2021, including state-representational, corporate-sponsored and college-sponsored scholarship opportunities.
Below are the Shawnee Mission students who are now considered finalists:
- Sullivan Goettsch, Shawnee Mission East
- Mazey L. Heim, SM East
- Emilie Liljegren, SM East
- Alexander J. Miller, SM East
- Grace G. Strongman, SM East
- Jesse DeBok, Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Gentry Gardner, SM Northwest
- Michael Kouri, SM Northwest
- Elizabeth Kuffour, SM Northwest
- Jay Selzer, Shawnee Mission South
- Chase Horner, SM South
- Zachary Wallenburg, Shawnee Mission West
- Emma Worthington, SM West
The Post has reached out for information on USD 232 students who are considered finalists and we will update this story with that information once we receive it.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Learn more about subscriptions here.