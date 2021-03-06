Your Community: Did you hear? Library podcast is back

Johnson County Library is excited to announce, after a short hiatus, the return of its podcast, “Did you hear?” This podcast is your Library insider, taking you behind-the-scenes. You’ll hear interesting and entertaining stories from patrons, Library staff, program presenters, subject matter experts and other guests. The podcast tackles day-to-day topics like parents as teachers, civics and how to research and talk about tough topics. You’ll also get an inside look at what goes into planning events, how the collection is developed and even predict the future of libraries. It’s sometimes funny and always fascinating. There’s something for everyone!

What’s new in 2021? The podcast is now monthly with themed episodes. Episodes feature a small group of fun, energetic hosts from across Library departments who bring behind-the-scenes stories to life. Production quality has been taken up a notch and there is a new special segment called “In Search of Paul Rudd.”

What hasn’t changed—the Library is still committed to giving you an inside look at what’s happening across the system. You can still checkout current and past episodes, too. Consider revisiting some of our most popular, like “Return Bin Finds,” “The Census,” “Library Hacks,” authors interviewing authors like “Author Research in Action: Oppenheimer” and local musical acts like “Miki P.”

This month’s theme is “Things You Can Still Do at the Library.” In this episode, you’ll hear stories about on-demand video courses provided by Udemy, Black and Veatch MakerSpace updates, a local retiree helping you make sense of your budget, and bringing famous authors to storytimes.

Listen to “Did you hear?” today, and subscribe so you never miss an episode. Listen using the Android or iOS PodBean app, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or through the built-in web player. Check jocolibrary.org the first Wednesday of each month for the latest episode.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom