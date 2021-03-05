Mission church fire leaves one building ‘a total loss,’ no injuries reported

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and the Kansas State Fire Marshal are investigating after a fire tore through one building at the First Baptist Church of Mission on Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called to the church, located at 5641 Outlook Street, about 5:20 p.m.

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 Deputy Chief of Operations Steve Chick says there was heavy smoke coming from the northernmost building’s roof when firefighters arrived.

“The fire had already breached the attic in the north part of the structure,” Chick said during a media briefing at the scene. “Fortunately, there’s two different structures here; we were able to keep the fire contained to the north structure.”

Firefighters initially attacked the fire from inside the building. As the fire tore through the roof, all firefighting operations moved outside with three ladder trucks pouring water down on the building.

“Any time you have a fire in an attic like this, they’re just hard to get to,” Chick said. “It’s just not safe to put firefighters underneath that roof, and so we have to work on it from the outside.”

Approximately 40 firefighters were called to the scene. That included crews from Consolidated Fire District No. 2, the Overland Park Fire Department, the Shawnee Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act.

The Shawnee Fire Department also responded with a heavy rescue apparatus capable of refilling firefighter air packs.

“The north structure is going to be a total loss,” Deputy Chief Chick said. “The sanctuary end, or the south structure, we’ve been able to maintain the integrity of that building and have no damage at this point.”

The First Baptist Church of Mission posted a message to its Facebook page Thursday evening.

Thanks for the calls, texts and prayers for our church today. At this time, all we know is that the firemen are still working hard to get things under control. No one was hurt. God is good. Always. Posted by First Baptist of Mission on Thursday, March 4, 2021

“At this time, all we know is that the firemen are still working hard to get things under control. No one was hurt. God is good. Always,” the message read.

Chick said the Kansas State Fire Marshal will likely be assisting local fire marshals with the investigation.

A few firefighters remained on the scene throughout the night to ensure all hotspots had been extinguished.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.