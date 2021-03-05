Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission PTA launches ‘Diverse Books’ Drive

SMAC PTA launches Diverse Books Drive

The Shawnee Mission Area Council Parent Teacher Association is launching its first Diverse Books Drive in an effort to ensure all students see themselves represented in libraries.

Those interested in participating are asked to visit SMAC PTA’s diversity, equity and inclusion page here and click on the Amazon wishlist. Books can be purchased and sent directly to SMAC PTA, which will then distribute to schools.

Sharing information about the book drive is also encouraged.

Sign up for Notify JoCo emergency alerts

Kansas Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week might be over, but spring is approaching, and with that comes the risk of severe storms and tornadoes.

Local cities and Johnson County use the Notify JoCo emergency notification system to warn residents about severe weather warnings and other local emergencies. You can sign up for alerts here.