Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Workplace wellness — choosing calm over chaos

Stress: It’s a fact of life that’s been all too familiar this past year.

And recent studies suggest that work is the main source of stress for American adults. A whopping 30% of our lives are spent in the workplace and 26% of employees say they are very often stressed at work. 2020 brought additional stressors as we navigated the pandemic, adjusting our work routine and attempting to maintain productivity in the time of COVID-19.

The good news is that there are effective ways to address stress by promoting wellness at work. We want to share some of the stress-reducing methods we encourage at Bash & Co Sotheby’s International Realty.

Meditation Means More Focus

An over-stressed employee is not a productive one. Scientists have discovered that meditation is perhaps the most significant tool to foster peace, clarity and calm. In order to reset and relax prior to our weekly team meetings, we consistently practice five minutes of mindful meditation to calm the mind, sharpen mental focus and connect to our surroundings.

Inspire Connections

We embolden team members to actively participate in discussions and become a part of the dialogue. Feedback is always welcome, regardless of whether it is a positive observation or constructive criticism. Employees who have solid relationships with their co-workers feel fulfilled and understood. Human connection and validating employee concerns are key – even in the Zoom/COVID-19 world!

Give Back and Gain Purpose

In the real estate world, the wellness of our community is an essential part of who we are and why we do what we do. At Bash & Co Sotheby’s International Realty, our culture encourages team members to give back to our community. An added bonus: Researchers say giving back reduces stress and depression and instills a sense of purpose and connection. We have had team members volunteer with the COVID-19 vaccination effort in the KC Metro, the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education, The Children’s Place, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Project Uplift just to name a few.

Overcoming stress in the workplace can be daunting, but take heart: Making some small changes can help to regain a sense of purpose, calm and control while creating an environment where you will forge deeper connections within yourself and the world in which you live.

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty is an innovative full-service residential real estate brokerage that leverages the latest technology to serve clients in emerging, established, and luxury neighborhoods across the Kansas City area. Follow them on Instagram here and on Facebook here.