Lenexa Public Market to host cookie and Thai ‘pop-ups’ this weekend — when to catch them

Two new pop-up restaurants will have their debut at Lenexa Public Market this weekend: KCookies Company from Olathe and Waldo Thai Place from Kansas City, Mo.

Carmen Chopp, manager of the Lenexa Public Market, said the locally owned eateries are ready to jump into the Lenexa Public Market as one-time pop-up concepts.

KCookies is bringing its specialty sweet treats to the market. Look for them between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6 on the market floor.

Waldo Thai Place will be upstairs in the kitchen above the market floor from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 7, or until sold out.

Follow the Lenexa Public Market’s social media or website for event details, including a menu and link for preorders.

The Lenexa Public Market space in Lenexa City Center is designed to incubate new food concepts or create a platform for existing local restaurants that are ready to expand and often offers local restauranteurs a chance to offer their wares in one-time “pop-up” venues.

Christina Jokerst, owner of KCookies, said she is “super excited” to come to the market as a vendor. She and her family frequent the market as patrons, so this will certainly be a different experience for her.

“I hope that they can just taste the difference,” Jokerst said. “Everything that we do is just organic, fresh, high quality. We use European butter and Belgian chocolate.”

Jokerst said she enjoys baking all sorts of goods — mainly cupcakes and sourdough breads — but her specialty is cookies. She picked up her culinary skills from her grandmother, who also owned a bakery.

While Jokerst has been baking for years, she officially launched her bakery last year when the pandemic hit, which gave her more time to focus on her passion, she says.

“It just took off like crazy,” Jokerst said. “Next thing I know, we’re sold out all the time.”

Jokerst said she is still looking for a permanent storefront.

Meanwhile, Waldo Thai Place is the home of Executive Chef Pam Liberda, a Thai American from Lampang in Northern Thailand.

Her homestyle dishes are authentic, not least because she picked up her skills in the kitchen by watching her mother and cooking alongside her.