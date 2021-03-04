Briefly Noted: Rep. Sharice Davids unhappy with Gov. Kelly’s approach on unemployment

Rep. Sharice Davids unhappy with Gov. Kelly’s approach on unemployment

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the second-highest ranking Democrat in Kansas, is unhappy with Gov. Laura Kelly’s approach on record unemployment claims and sub-par Kansas Department of Labor technology, The Kansas City Star reports.

Davids sent a letter to Kelly on Wednesday asking the governor to take immediate action via stimulus money to fix the issues, the Star reports. The letter states Davids has heard from thousands of constituents who are struggling and haven’t been able to file weekly claims or speak with a KDOL representative.

“It has been nearly a year since this pandemic began and much more needs to be done to get Kansans the unemployment they need right now,” Davids wrote.

Davids also addressed how fraudulent unemployment claims have been “taking away vital resources from our already overburdened unemployment system.”

Westwood Planning Commission reviews new school site plan

The Westwood Planning Commission on Monday reviewed the site plan for the new Westwood View Elementary, to be built at the former Entercom site.

Leslie Herring, Westwood’s chief administrative officer and city clerk, told the Post no action was taken during the meeting. The planning commission will expect to see an updated, modified site plan on April 5 in order to make a recommendation to the city council.

Final action will be taken by the city council at the April 8 meeting.

25th Annual Heartland Artist Exhibition opens at Merriam Community Center March 6

The 25th Annual Heartland Artist Exhibition opens at the Merriam Community Center’s Tim Murphy Art Gallery on March 6.

A YouTube announcement of the winners will kick off the exhibition, which draws artists from across the country. The gallery is free for the public’s viewing during the community center’s regular business hours, and the exhibition runs through March 27.