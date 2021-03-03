Jack Stack Barbecue in Overland Park makes Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021’

Jack Stack Barbecue in Overland Park recently made it onto Yelp’s list of Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021.

The barbecue company’s location at 9520 Metcalf Avenue — the only one of its five franchises in Kansas — came in at number 94 on Yelp’s list of top restaurants in the United States to enjoy this year.

Famous among Kansas city barbecue lovers, Jack Stack is known for its hickory smoked technique.

The company’s Overland Park location was the only restaurant in Kansas to make Yelp’s cut this year.

The list was made using a compilation of recommendations from thousands of Yelp users. Nearly all of Yelp’s Top 100 restaurants on the list are also considered affordable places to eat, where customers can order meals for $30 or less.

Founded by Russ Fiorella in Kansas City in 1957, Jack Stack started out as a traditional storefront barbecue.

Jack Stack is bringing a new location to Lenexa. That restaurant is slated to open this summer at 8721 Ryckert St. in Lenexa City Center. The location was formerly the home of Ignite Wood Fire Grill.

In an announcement about coming to Lenexa, Cameron Baraban, who does marketing for Jack Stack Barbecue, said the company provides “value-based” dining options for families.

“A lot of people could say hey, it’s just barbecue, but for us, this is a fourth-generation family-owned business that has a lot of time-honored traditions related to their processes and the people that work here,” he said. “It’s been incredible.”

The location on Metcalf was one of nearly 40 restaurants that participated in KC Restaurant Week 2021 earlier this year.

Craving Jack Stack Barbecue now? Check out their Overland Park location’s lunch special for Wednesday: the Southern Jack Sandwich with hickory-smoked pulled pork.