Briefly Noted: Johnson County begins summer park hours; Merriam’s W. Frontage Road to close March 3

JCPRD begins summer park hours this month

Summer hours of 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. went into effect March 1 for many Johnson County Park and Recreation District parks. These summer hours will stay in effect through Oct. 31.

The following district parks have made the change:

Meadowbrook Park, 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village

Shawnee Mission Park, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee & Lenexa

Heritage Park, 16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe

Kill Creek Park, 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe

Lexington Lake Park, 8850 Sunflower Road

Big Bull Creek Park, 20425 Sunflower Road, Edgerton

Meanwhile, summer hours for Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch Road, Merriam, are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The remaining district parks will continue to have year-round dawn to dusk hours.

Merriam to host comprehensive plan public hearing March 3

The city of Merriam’s Planning Commission is hosting a public hearing for the draft of its 2040 comprehensive plan on March 3.

Following the public hearing, the planning commission will consider approving a resolution to adopt the plan. Those interested in the meeting can attend virtually at the following Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86904620457.

Merriam’s W. Frontage Road to close March 3

Starting 7 a.m. March 3, W. Frontage Road between 67th and 75th Streets in Merriam will be closed.

The closures are happening so construction crews can make maintenance repairs at the railroad tracks. W. Frontage Road will reopen at 5 p.m., but the city asks drivers to use Interstate 35 as a detour.