Tavern in the Village celebrates 10th anniversary at Village Shops

Tavern in the Village, a Village Shops staple, celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Feb. 28 — COVID-19 style.

The modern American restaurant would have, ideally, held a large celebration complete with a DJ, general manager Cameron Sterrett said. But due to ongoing COVID-19 and gathering restrictions, Tavern in the Village settled for a champagne toast and celebratory cake with customers, he said.

Still, the success seen over the 10 years is a testament to the community, Sterret said, who have supported Tavern in the Village.

“The support [the community has] for us is bar none,” Sterrett said. “They continue to show their support, especially through COVID-19 and the takeout and all that. Just being around for so long, they continue to support us over and over again — and it’s quite overwhelming, to be honest.”

Sterret, who has been general manager for six years and employed there for nine years, said the restaurant has built up a neighborhood feeling. Staff have watched children grow up and built relationships with regulars, he said.

As for the next 10 years, Sterrett said Tavern in the Village hopes to build on what it has created in its first decade — with the ongoing support of its customers and the community.

“[We hope to stay] true to what we are and continue to do what we do: provide good service and build our menu,” Sterret said.