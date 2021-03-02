Briefly Noted: Lenexa seeking public input on future of pools; Ty Gardner files for Overland Park City Council

Lenexa seeking public input on future of outdoor pools

Lenexa is seeking public input on the future of its three outdoor pools.

City staff noted that the structures are aging, operations are heavily subsidized, and it’s difficult to meet staffing levels. Click here to take a survey about aquatics and personal swimming needs.

Also, save the date for the city’s open house on aquatics from 5 to 7 p.m. March 18 at Lenexa City Hall.

Ty Gardner files for Overland Park City Council

Ty Gardner, a 31-year-old businessman and law student, has filed to run for the Ward 4 seat on the Overland Park City Council. Incumbent Stacie Gram has also filed her candidacy.

“I’m running because we need leadership that is able to connect the success Overland Park has had over the last 20 years to what we still need to accomplish over the next 20,” Gardner said in a press release. “Leadership that listens to all voices in our community, looks to bring in all generations, and is forward-thinking without losing sight of the issues of the day.”

Gardner hopes that his candidacy as a young professional will encourage young adults to get involved in local government.

“We will start that process by having leadership that understands their needs and can reach them,” he said.

Sunflower House in Shawnee needing funds to repair damages from pipe burst

Sunflower House, a Shawnee nonprofit supporting child victims of abuse, needs funds to repair damages caused by a pipe burst during the bitterly cold temperatures in February.

The nonprofit reported that a fire sprinkler pipe burst, leaving the building on West 65th Street with significant water damage.

URGENT: The bitterly cold temperatures last week caused a fire sprinkler pipe to burst at Sunflower House leaving our… Posted by Sunflower House on Monday, February 22, 2021

“Unfortunately, the incident happened in the middle of the afternoon while we had staff and families in our building,” said Judi Rodman, chief executive officer, in a statement. “As the water came gushing through the ceiling into our main great room, families and staff were extremely alarmed and they all reported smelling smoke and burning. At that time we made the decision to immediately evacuate the building. In the meantime, while waiting for the emergency response, water was pouring into the building for several minutes and significant damage was incurred.”

Donations to the nonprofit can be made here.

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 selects Steve Chick as new fire chief

The Consolidated Fire District No. 2’s new fire chief is Steve Chick.

Chick previously served as deputy chief under former fire chief Tony Lopez, who announced his retirement in October 2020. Lopez will be officially retired on April 1 after 30 years of service, and Chick will take over.