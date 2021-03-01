Updates from Johnson County Community College: Training the next class of essential workers

Integrity, collaboration, responsiveness and leadership are cornerstones of healthcare professions. They’re also the values Johnson County Community College commits to each day as we fulfill our mission of transforming lives and strengthening communities through learning.

JCCC offers several areas of study in healthcare, all of which are focused on equipping the next generation of professionals with the skills to save and improve lives.

Interested in entering a healthcare field in only two years? Here’s a look at two JCCC programs that lead to energizing and high demand careers.

Respiratory Care

Students with a degree in Respiratory Care set themselves up for a rewarding career as part of a lifesaving team. Respiratory Therapists help patients with respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease breathe easier. They work with all patient populations and can specialize in neonatal/pediatric care, or critical care.

Respiratory Therapists are energized by challenges, trained to handle emergencies and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment. Their general responsibilities include:

Responding to respiratory emergencies, including the emergency department, trauma team, code team and life flight

Diagnosing breathing disorders and recommending treatments

Performing diagnostic tests such as measuring lung capacity

Managing ventilators

Educating patients and families about lung illnesses

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of Respiratory Therapists is projected to grow 23 percent through 2026, much faster than average for all occupations.

JCCC’s two-year program has a 100 percent job placement rate for Respiratory Care degree recipients who enter the workforce directly after graduation. An added perk, salaries in this field range from $53,000 up to $74,000.

Neurodiagnostic Technology

JCCC is proud to offer one of only 30 Neurodiagnostic Technology programs in the U.S.

Neurodiagnostic Technologists are a vital team player in diagnosing neurological diseases. They can work with patients who have diseases or disorders of the nervous system in a hospital, doctor’s office or clinic.

Additionally, our program is the only one in the country with a focus on pediatric care, thanks to JCCC’s partnership with Children’s Mercy Hospital.

In only four semesters at JCCC, students will:

Complete more than 500 clinical hours under the supervision of field professionals at hospitals in the KC metro.

Learn about the brain development and electrographic activity of children from premature infants to teens, and about trauma and cerebral vascular accidents in adults.

Get firsthand knowledge about new technology that aids in brain research.

Know how to analyze and monitor the nervous system in patients with epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and seizure disorders.

Gain confidence in testing disease physiologies and be a pro at the bedside aspect of patient care.

Earn an Associate of Applied Science degree.

JCCC’s program proudly maintains a 97% placement rate, and the salary range for credentialed Neurodiagnostic Technologists is $46,000 to $78,000.

Learn More About These High Demand Careers

Career opportunities in these fields are expected to grow steadily in the Kansas City metropolitan area, as well as across the globe, as highly skilled graduates are urgently sought after.

Students interested in Respiratory Care or Neurodiagnostic Technology have an application deadline of March 15 for the Fall 2021 semester. Both programs have a selective admissions process. Learn more today!