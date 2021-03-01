Briefly Noted: OP native Jason Sudeikis wins Golden Globe for ‘Ted Lasso’; JoCo changes COVID-19 reporting days 

OP native Jason Sudeikis wins Golden Globe for ‘Ted Lasso’

During the Golden Globes award show Sunday night, Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category for his performance in Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”

Sudeikis, who co-created the show, plays the lead role of Ted Lasso, an American football/soccer coach who ends up coaching English football in London.

Sudeikis attended both Shawnee Mission and private schools in Johnson County, including Shawnee Mission West, according to Internet Movie Database.

JoCo health department changes COVID-19 reporting days

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment changed its COVID-19 reporting to Monday through Friday, the Kansas City Star reports.

Previously, the county health department had been reporting COVID-19 cases and numbers daily. The county saw 958 new cases in the last 14 days, according to the COVID-19 dashboard, whereas the rest of the Kansas City metro area saw fewer than 50 new cases on Feb. 27, the Star reports.

Shawnee temporarily closing lanes on 75th Street for utility work

Starting Monday, March 1, Shawnee is planning various lane closures along 75th Street between Switzer and Quivira as crews work on water lines in the area.

Crews will be working in the area daily for up to four weeks between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. This work is part of the city’s Re-Imagine 75th Street project. Other traffic information for Shawnee is available here.

JCPRD opens March, April swim lesson registration

The Johnson County Parks and Recreation District opened up swim lesson registration for March to April.

Those interested can register online here, or fill out a swim lesson level assessment form here. Swim lessons will take place at the Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center at 17251 W. 87th Street, in Lenexa City Center.

Gamblin Park playground in Shawnee closed during March for construction

Shawnee is closing the playground at Gamblin Park for the month of March so crews can install new safety surfacing under both the play structure and the swings.

City staff expect the project to be complete by March 31. Park patrons should stay off all equipment until construction fencing is removed.

Lenexa brings back Gym for Me toddler activity with COVID-19 safety precautions

Lenexa’s popular Gym for Me toddler activity returns starting Monday, March 1, for kids age 5 and older. The plan includes some additional safety precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including a mask requirement for all participants age 5 and up.

Our popular Gym for Me toddler activity returns starting Monday, March 1, for kids age 5 and under. Watch this video to learn about new safety precautions. Lenexa Community Center: Monday & Wednesday, 9–11 a.m.@LenexaRecCenter: Tuesday & Thursday, 9–11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/FL0wYWDr80 — City of Lenexa (@cityoflenexa) February 19, 2021

Gym for Me is at two locations two days each week: