Briefly Noted: Prairie Village, community partners host virtual Black History Month celebration 

Prairie Village, community partners host virtual Black History Month celebration

The city of Prairie Village, Stand Up for Black Lives + PV and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People of Johnson County hosted a virtual Black History Month celebration on Feb. 25.

Local artists were featured during the event, which highlighted music, song, and poetry. Mayor Erik Mikkelson said in an informational video the event would be a time for “education and inspiration.”

“The goal of this event is to become a more welcoming city by knowing your neighbor and celebrating their accomplishments and history,” Mikkelson said in the video.

A recording of the program can be viewed on the event’s Facebook page here.

SM Northwest student brings gun to school

A Shawnee Mission West student brought a handgun and contraband to school on Feb. 25, according to a Shawnee Police Department press release.

The items were found in the student’s backpack during an administrative investigation of said student. A school resource officer seized the items, and the student was taken into custody.

Administrative and police investigations will continue, though there are no known threats to other students or staff at this time.

Conservative group leader in Shawnee files for city council seat

Tony Gillette, a lead member of the Northwest Johnson County Republicans, has filed his candidacy for Shawnee City Council.

Gillette, a Shawnee resident, seeks the Ward 1 seat currently filled by incumbent Matt Zimmerman. Zimmerman has not yet filed, according to the Johnson County Election Office.