Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: 2 years of unprecedented growth

In 2019, we made the decision to transition Bash Real Estate into the Kansas City area’s first Sotheby’s International Realty office. There were certainly some nerves around the decision. After all, we’d worked hard to establish the Bash Real Estate brand in the Kansas City area.

But two years later, it’s clear the decision to become Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty was the right one for our team — and more importantly, our clients. We saw unprecedented growth in 2019 and 2020, even with the challenges of the pandemic.

And we’re poised for even more in 2021.

Joining Sotheby’s acts as catalyst for growth

Joining the Sotheby’s International Realty team gave us access to a powerful new and marketing opportunities for our agents, helping us better match listings with buyers. Our agents’ strong work ethic, exceptional customer service and unparalleled market knowledge led to our team of seven agents executing 158 transactions for a total volume of $82,824,555 in 2019.

In 2020, despite the chaos of the pandemic, the Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty team doubled in size, bringing on some of the most talented agents in the Kansas City metro. Together, they executed 362 transactions totaling in $160,692,768 volume.

2020 brought adaptation, expansion, resilience and more growth for our team. The pandemic led to some unexpected implications in the housing market in the first half of the year. After a short period of diminished activity, homebuyer demand exceeded availability throughout much of the country, as buyers sought more square footage, more amenities and more affordability. That trend appears to be spilling over into 2021 — meaning we’re getting ready for another huge year.

A look at some of our recent listings

One of the things we love about our work is being involved with such a wide variety of beautiful homes. Take a look at a few of the properties we’ve helped sell since 2019:

6400 High Drive, Mission Hills: Comfortable elegance is the hallmark of this home, located on one of the more desirable blocks in Mission Hills. It sold for $755,000:

Located at 3906 West 69th Street, Prairie Village, this modern masterpiece had a sales price of $1,450,000:

10625 West 192nd Place in Overland Park is oasis that provides the perfect blend of everyday living in a resort-like setting. It left the market with a sales price $1,700,000:

A California style retreat, 9832 Aberdeen Road, in Overland Park is a work of art. It was sold for $700,000:

Currently, the market continues to experience historically low home inventories, which will accelerate home price growth as we move further into 2021. There has never been a better time to put your house on the market. The team at Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty is dedicated to supporting both buyers and sellers and remains committed to designing an extraordinary experience for each and every transaction.

Growing pains? We prefer the phrase “Growing Gains”.

