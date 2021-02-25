Briefly Noted: Shawnee’s new board will review racial bias complaints against police

Shawnee’s new policing advisory board will review racial bias complaints

The Shawnee City Council Monday unanimously agreed to create the Community Police Advisory Board for the city police department. The board will review racial bias complaints against police officers.

The city is accepting applications for the new board, which will have five members. Board members must “reflect the racial and ethnic diversity” in Shawnee and come from a range of disciplines such as education, community leadership and business.

Terms for the board are four years. Board meetings will occur at least quarterly. Applications are available here.

Lenexa Farmers Market returns for winter weekends

The Lenexa Farmers Market is returning for two upcoming weekends in February and March.

Lenexa’s Winter Farmers Market takes place this weekend, Feb. 27, as well as March 27 at the civic campus at 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to noon.

Vendors will have fresh onions, garlic, greens, eggs, cheese, butter, honey, barbecue sauces and rubs, wine, various meats, salsa and bakery items.

SM East senior named Kansas Student Journalist of the Year 2021

Riley Atkinson, a Shawnee Mission East senior, was named the Kansas Student Journalist of the Year 2021, according to a district tweet.

The Kansas Scholastic Press Association presented the award to Atkinson — who will be considered for a national competition — virtually. Atkinson is the co-editor-in-chief of SM East’s The Harbinger, and is the fourth Lancer in five years to earn the state student journalist of the year title.

New Olathe clinic offers rapid COVID-19

UpCare Clinics, a new primary care, urgent care and dental care practice in Olathe, is offering rapid COVID-19 tests.

The new clinic’s goal is to offer Johnson Countians easy access to nearly all of their medical needs in one location, including COVID-19 testing. To book a rapid test, visit UpCare Clinics online booking system or call (913) 397-9000.