COVID-19 update: Cases are dropping, but Johnson County health limits will stay in place for now

Even after weeks of continued downward trends in key COVID-19 statistics — including positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths — Johnson County residents still shouldn’t expect local pandemic restrictions to loosen anytime soon.

Dr. Joseph LeMaster, local health officer for Johnson County, said the county will not make changes or revoke limits on gathering size, mask requirements, restaurant rules or any other COVID-19 guidelines until the current countywide health order expires March 31.

Last week, Kansas City, Mo., announced it would be loosening some of its restrictions on bars and restaurants, allowing for increased capacity limits and extended hours of operation.

“The best estimates that we have are that by keeping these orders in place through the end of March, there is a reduced likelihood that we’ll see another spike coming up as a result of new variants or the older types of the virus that are still circulating in the community,” LeMaster said.

Here’s a look at the overall trends in Johnson County:

In Johnson County and across the Kansas City metro, new COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward. Johnson County’s positivity rate fell from about 5% last week to 4.3% this week, the lowest it’s been since last summer.

As of Wednesday, data from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment puts new cases per 100,000 residents at 155. That’s 35 fewer than the week before.

Wrapping up vaccines for those 80+

As soon as next Tuesday, county health officials say they expect to finish vaccine clinics reserved for residents who are 80 years or older.

That means, starting as soon as Wednesday of next week, county-run clinics could join local health systems and some retail pharmacies in vaccinating residents who are 65 and older, Sanmi Areola, Ph.D., director of the health department, said.

That is progress, he said, but patience is still important.

“You want the vaccine, we want you to have the vaccine. You want it now, we want to give it to you now — the only limitations that we have largely is vaccine availability,” Areola said. “We want that vaccine in your arm as soon as we possibly can and we are doing our best.”

In all, the 65-and-over group has about 95,000 people in it, Areola said.

County director of epidemiology Elizabeth Holzschuh estimated that just over a quarter of that group has received their first dose so far through other vaccination channels, including through long-term care facility distribution, pharmacy or health system clinics and county clinics that have so far prioritized people 80 years and older.

Health system vaccination decrease this week

This week, some local health systems did not receive any doses from the county. Those that did likely did not receive the quantity they wanted, Areola said.

That’s due, in part, to Johnson County’s focus on trying to wrap up its clinics for people in the 80+ group as soon as possible. It’s also symptomatic of low supply, he said.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said this week that Johnson County continues to be one of the largest recipients of vaccines in the state in terms of raw numbers, but local health officials have expressed some frustration that the county has not been allocated more proportionally due to its relatively high population of essential health care workers.

Vaccines for educators and childcare providers

Holzschuh estimates that over half of the county’s K-12 educators and childcare workers have now received their first dose.

That progress could pick up even further following Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement recently to deliver more doses reserved for K-12 school staff on top of counties’ general dose allotment.

Through this week and next, about 6,000 doses are expected to arrive for educators and other district employees, like custodians, bus drivers and food service workers, Holzschuh said.

Norman estimates it might be a matter of weeks before the whole state gets through K-12 school employees as opposed to the months-long timeline initial projections showed.

Extra doses for educators would leave more doses available for other top priority groups included in Tier 1 of Phase 2 of Johnson County’s vaccine rollout.

Clinics for educators and childcare workers will continue to be run through Children’s Mercy Hospital and organized by schools and districts.

