Briefly Noted: Gardner man arrested in connection to Jan. 5 Capitol riot; Johnson County reopens PPE program

Gardner man arrested in connection to Jan. 5 Capitol riot

Federal agents have arrested Ryan Keith Ashlock of Gardner in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The FBI on Monday said Ashlock, 21, is part of a group of Kansas City-area Proud Boys who have been charged in connection to the deadly riot, according to documents unsealed in the case.

Ashlock faces federal charges of conspiracy; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; obstruction of justice/Congress; and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, said Bridget Batton, FBI spokeswoman. [Gardner man is third from Johnson County arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot — The Kansas City Star]

Johnson County reopens PPE program

Johnson County is reopening its personal protective equipment program, according to a Feb. 19 Facebook post.

PPE such as face masks and shields, reusable gowns and single-use gowns will be available for organizations in food supply, healthcare and transportation. Qualifying organizations or businesses can fill out an online survey to request PPE here.

Mission bulky item pick-up scheduled for week of Feb. 22

The city of Mission is scheduled for bulky item pick-up the week of Feb. 22.

Residents are able to set out bulky items on their regularly scheduled trash collection day. No more than three items can be collected per household, and no electronics are accepted.