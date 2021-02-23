Merriam enters agreement to support $120,000 downtown improvement project

The city of Merriam is continuing planning efforts for Merriam Drive improvements, which may include lane design and layout changes for the downtown corridor.

Merriam councilmembers Monday approved an interlocal agreement with the Mid-America Regional Council for a Planning Sustainable Places grant application in connection with a $120,000 downtown planning project.

Merriam is working on a number of downtown projects including the Merriam Comprehensive Plan 2040, the extended Merriam Drive corridor study, and a five-year Capital Improvement Program project for the corridor. The grant will specifically impact the city’s CIP Merriam Drive project and will allow MARC to act as project manager and ensure the city is following all necessary protocols with federal transportation funding requirements.

MARC has issued a request for proposal for a contractor for the project, according to city documents. The city and MARC are reviewing responses and anticipate awarding a contract in late March, with the project beginning as early as mid-April, according to city documents.