Briefly Noted: Supply drive supports refugees to honor life of Olathe hate crime victim

Supply drive supports refugees to honor life of Olathe hate crime victim

Four years after the shooting at Austin’s Grille in Olathe that claimed the life of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a local organization founded by his widow is honoring his life and memory with a supply drive to support refugees.

Sunaya Dumala, the widow of Kuchibhotla, and her organization Forever Welcome are sponsoring the Refugee Family Supply Drive takes place March 6. Proceeds go to KC for Refugees. KC for Refugees is an interfaith organization that welcomes and supports individuals and families.

“What the shooter did not take away from me was my freedom to make a difference in the world in Srinu’s memory,” Dumala said in a statement. “Srinu always looked for the good in people and how to help them, and I am carrying on that legacy.”

The drive has already raised more than $2,000 on Forever Welcome’s GoFundMe page.

The community can participate in three ways:

Sponsor a bag: Sponsor one or more families for $40 each

Sponsor one or more families for $40 each Buy in bulk: Select an item from the supply list below and buy in bulk

Select an item from the supply list below and buy in bulk Fill a bag: Use the list to fill a garbage bag of supplies to drop off

The community can also donate in one of two ways:

Donate to Forever Welcome’s GoFundMe page at gf.me/u/zhzym8

Drop off in person from 2 to 4 p.m. March 6 at 8006 Mullen Road, Lenexa

Below is the supply list:

2-4 toothbrushes

1 bottle shampoo (regular size)

1 bottle lotion (regular size)

2-3 disposable razors

1-2 dish cloths

1 liquid cleaner (regular size)

1 liquid dish-washing soap (regular size)

1 laundry detergent (up to 64 oz.)

6-8 13-gallon trash bags

3-4 30-33 gallon trash bags

4-6 double rolls of toilet paper

2-3 regular bars of soap

McCallops retell family history serving Black students as 1st bus company in JoCo

The McCallop family, whose roots date back to the Civil War, played an integral role in Johnson County history. Members of the family founded R.L. Bus Company, the first bus company in Johnson County, and ensured through the service that African-American children had transportation to school.

Family members will share their legacy through the years in a free virtual event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Registration is required, so click here to sign up.

Planned power outage Tuesday near Lackman and 89th

Evergy is planning a power outage for the area near 89th Street and Lackman Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Evergy is planning to relocate electric utilities to allow crews to complete construction on the final segment of the new multipurpose trail along Lackman.

Lenexa city staff noted that, once temperatures are warm enough, crews will also return to stain the new retaining wall along the trail, install sod and complete other final touches for the project.

Pothole patching results in lane closures on I-435 near Midland

The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning some mobile lane closures on a section of I-435 near Midland this week for pothole patching.

Mobile lane closures on both northbound and southbound I-435 between Midland Drive and the Kansas River are planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday, Feb. 22, to Friday, Feb. 26.