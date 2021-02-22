Updates from Johnson County Community College: It’s time to file the 2021-2022 FAFSA!

It’s that time of the year again! The 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is open at fafsa.gov. The FAFSA is a free, online application students complete to qualify for federal financial aid. Many colleges, including JCCC, also use the FAFSA to award state and institutional aid.

Financial aid statistics indicate that, although 86% of college students benefit from some form of financial aid, over $2 billion in student grants are left unclaimed each year.

To be eligible for federal financial aid, students must meet the following criteria:

Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or eligible noncitizen.

Have a valid social security number.

Have or be on track for their high school diploma.

Be accepted or enrolled at a Title IV school.

Maintain satisfactory academic progress in college or grad school. If their GPA falls too low, students could lose eligibility.

See full eligibility criteria at StudentAid.gov.

Completing the FAFSA can be a simple process as long as students have the necessary information on hand. The form asks for basic personal, family and financial information which determines an Expected Family Contribution, or EFC. The EFC is an index number that colleges use to determine how much financial aid students are eligible to receive.

We encourage students to file their FAFSA before JCCC’s priority deadline of March 15, 2021.

Keep in mind, students need to submit a new FAFSA every year to remain eligible for federal aid. After the initial submission, a FAFSA renewal is all that’s needed for subsequent years!

Take the Guesswork out of Financial Aid

At JCCC, we know financial deadlines and applications can be confusing and stressful. That’s why we strive to provide financial aid guidance to both students and parents!

“With the realities many of us have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking control of your finances, especially in regard to how you will pay for your education, is more important than ever. Increasing your opportunities through filing the FAFSA can make your dreams of a college degree possible,” says Ashley Jost, Financial Aid Coordinator.

Let JCCC Assist Throughout the Process!

Our dedicated team of experts is here to help navigate the FAFSA process and financial aid in general. Schedule an appointment by calling 913-469-3840 or emailing the Financial Aid office. Have a quick question? The Financial Aid Zoom Room is available Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.