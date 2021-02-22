Brookside’s Plate Restaurant plans to open new Leawood location this fall

Plate Restaurant, a Brookside staple since 2014, is planning to open a new location at 11655 Ash Street in Leawood’s Park Place in fall 2021.

The Italian restaurant has been planning to expand its reach since it first opened in 2014, owner and creator Christian Joseph said.

Leawood’s Park Place, a shopping center right across the street from the former Sprint campus near 119th and Nall, offered a good option for Plate’s expansion due to the support for local business, Joseph said.

“We feel like Leawood, specifically Park Place, really supports local business and is committed to our success,” Joseph said.

Plate Leawood will be the same type of restaurant as the Brookside location, but with more lunch options available.

Currently, Plate offers a number of modern Italian dishes such as white bean or pear bruschette, several house made pastas and steak and seafood options for dinner.

So far, Joseph said most customers have taken news of the Leawood location well, though they may be unsure of how feasible it is during a pandemic. Plate has been working on the new location since October 2019, he said, and the Leawood restaurant will be separate financially and operationally.

Joseph said he and the rest of the organization are eager to open the new space and work with Park Place, as well.

“We are excited to be in a free standing building, and excited to work with Park Place management,” Joseph said.

At the same time, more development could be in the offing for the area around Park Place.

A Wichita-based developer has proposed remaking the former Sprint campus across the street into a vast multi-use development for offices, living spaces and retail shops.