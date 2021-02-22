Briefly Noted: Merriam Community Center indoor pool opens March 1

Merriam Community Center indoor pool opens March 1

The city of Merriam is planning to open its indoor pool at the community center on March 1.

New guidance from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment indicates locker rooms can now open, meaning the indoor pool is able to open, according to a city tweet. Adult water classes will also begin in March, and swimming lessons are on the radar for April.

Lenexa showcases artwork from HeART of Lenexa Contest

The city of Lenexa earlier this month honored local artists participating in the city’s sixth annual HeART of Lenexa Contest.

In total, 16 artists submitted 26 pieces of art for competition.

The contest this year features artists from a variety of ages and levels of experience. First-place winners in each age category also won $100 awards.

All entries are on display in Lenexa City Hall through Feb. 28.

Shawnee hiring Linaweaver Construction for 43rd and K-7 improvements

The Shawnee City Council on Jan. 25 unanimously agreed to hire Linaweaver Construction for about $2.1 million to complete improvements at the interchange of 43rd Street and K-7 Highway.

The site is a key interchange for the Heartland Logistics industrial park, which is also under construction.