Your Community: Finding local resources

Knowing where to turn when a major life event happens or planning for your future can feel like an overwhelming task. Maybe you’re excited to start a new chapter of your life by looking for a new job, finding an apartment or choosing a healthcare provider. Alternatively, you or a loved one might be struggling with addiction, depression, food insecurity or in need of financial assistance. No matter the situation you’re facing, it can be a stressful period and trying to find help can feel just as daunting as the situation itself. Fortunately, the Johnson County Library has many recommended resources to help you through nearly any state of life. One such resource is My Resource Connection.

My Resource Connection is maintained and hosted by Johnson County, KS government and provides individuals needing assistance with resources that can help meet their needs. The assistance that individuals may need are many and varied: groceries, clothing, housing, health care, counseling, transportation, veteran services, employment and emotional support. Many organizations in the greater Kansas City area are able to address these needs. My Resource Connection conveniently provides these resources in one place so you can find what you’re looking for without doing it all on your own.

Resource categories include:

Addiction Recovery Resources

Aging

Health and Medicine

Housing

Jobs

Mental Health

Miscellaneous

Public Safety and Courts

State Dept/Agencies/Assoc

Transportation

You don’t have to face life’s opportunities and obstacles alone, approach them with confidence using resources designed to help. Visit the My Resource Connection page on jocolibrary.org to get started.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom