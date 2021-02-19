We could all use a vacation right now — here are some COVID-safe getaways near Johnson County

If a global pandemic wasn’t enough, we all just suffered through one of the coldest weeks in metro Kansas City’s recent memory, which caused rolling blackouts and even more cabin fever.

Many Johnson County residents may not have been so keen on travel this year. And admittedly, this may not be the time to take a family cruise or book a flight to some tropical locale.

Still, if local AirBnB listings are any indication, a cozy, pandemic-friendly getaway for a long weekend or a few days off in the KC metro, could be in your future.

Here’s a look at 10 “staycation” options that are a 60-minute drive or less from Johnson County.

WestSide Brick Barn Studio

The “sweet and peaceful” guesthouse is located on the first floor of a 19th Century carriage house in Kansas City, Mo. The 600-square-foot space can accommodate up to four guests with two beds and one bathroom.

This space is within walking distance of shops and restaurants at 17th Street and Summit.

A tiny house in Perry, Kan.

Wanting to see what it would be like to live in an “off the grid” tiny home? Well here is your chance!

This 186-square-foot cabin, located about 20 minutes from downtown Lawrence, is situated on an old rock quarry meadow on 40 acres of forest.

According to the listing the home offers a “serene and peaceful setting for souls seeking restoration, quiet, and the healing qualities of the woods.”

This is a rustic staycation option as the tiny home does not have running water (the bathroom is an outhouse) and uses solar panels for electricity.

This staycation offers two add-on packages including a breakfast package (which provides a taste of local farms) and an option to rent a kayak from the owners.

A one-of-a-kind home in Lawrence, Kan.

This “super contemporary” space near downtown Lawrence is decked out in stainless steel and plexiglass with recycled basketball court flooring. It has a outdoor deck with fire pit and grill for an outdoor dining experience and can house up to five guests with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

But this space isn’t all modern. It offers a rustic vibe as it’s located adjacent to a barn that houses chickens and two Nigerian dwarf goats named Maisy and Bo.

Graham’s Treehouse Tree Cabin

This unique treehouse is located near Leavenworth in Easton, Kan. and can host up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

The tree cabin is located on 32 acres on the Hidden Valley Wilderness Retreat and overlooks a trickling creek. The listing encourages visitors to enjoy forest walking trails and a koi pond and has a hot tub amenity option.

A historic Harrisonville Square loft

“Birdie’s Nest” is a recently-renovated loft in Harrisonville, Mo. located above Birdie’s Boutique and Antiques. The space has original, exposed 100+ year-old brick walls and is perfect for “a romantic stay on the Harrisonville Square.”

Secret Service House in downtown Independence, Mo.

This listing encourages guests to look across towards President Harry Truman’s home as his secret service detail did while they occupied the home between 1970 and 1982.

The house can host up to eight guests and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

While the home offers historic character, like a clawfoot tub, it also has modern day amenities.

Queenie’s Loft in Leavenworth, Kan.

Digging the presidential theme, but not a fan of Henry Truman? We’ve got a second option for you. According to the Airbnb listing, Queenie’s Loft overlooks a bronze statute marking where Abraham Lincoln announced his run for presidency.

This one bed, one bath space features 165-year-old brick and hardwoods that are original to the building.

Mini carriage house in Tonganoxie, Kan.

There are plenty of options to stay warm in this cozy cottage located about 30 minutes west of Overland Park.

The detached mini carriage house dubbed “Kathy’s Kottage” offers two electric fireplaces, a fire pit, and a hot tub. And according to its Airbnb page, the home is “the most unique and creative Airbnb in the world!”

This staycation is kid friendly and the host provides coloring books, crayons, games and videos. The listing also teases that guests will receive a mystery “special gift.”

Minimalist Modern Strawberry Hill Get-Away Home

This Kansas City studio offers one bedroom and one bathroom and is located 5 to 10 minutes from downtown Kansas City.

The home is in walking distance to restaurants and bars, according to the Airbnb listing. And the space has a built-in scavenger hunt activity. The home’s owners encourage visitors to check out some “fun artifacts” they found in the walls and attic while remodeling the space.

Farm living in Saint Joseph, Mo.

If you are curious what it would be like to live on a farm this carriage house may be the right fit for you.

This quaint space, located about an hour north of Overland Park, is the “perfect place to write, read, paint or just pause,” according to its listing.

The carriage house is on a working farm complete with goats, horses, chickens and “the world’s best not-so-mini-pig Dolores Claiborne.”

The listing promises visitors they will hear coyotes howling at night and a choir of roosters in the morning.