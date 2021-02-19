Briefly Noted: Evergy announces end to energy emergency; Roeland Park neighbors rescue stray dog

Evergy announces end to energy emergency

Johnson County’s utility Evergy announced Thursday afternoon that this week’s energy emergency has ended in an email to customers.

The announcement comes from the Southwest Power Pool, and means customers no longer have to conserve energy as previously asked. Evergy thanked customers for their assistance during the emergency — and their patience through outages.

“On behalf of our entire Evergy team, I want to thank you for your patience and help during this extreme weather event,” Chief Customer Officer Chuck Caisley said in the announcement. “You helped us avoid uncontrolled, extended outages on Wednesday and Thursday, and we greatly appreciate your efforts.”

Leawood Rotary Club donates $20,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts

The Leawood Rotary Club recently donated $20,000 to two local charities for their COVID-19 relief efforts.

The club donated $10,000 each to the Community Assistance Council and the Village Presbyterian Church on Antioch’s pop-up food pantry, according to a press release.

Community Assistance Council is a social services agency that provides south Kansas City residents in need with a food pantry, access to goods from HappyBottoms, Giving the Basics, and the KC Medicine Cabinet programs, as well as emergency rent and utility assistance.

The Village Presbyterian Church on Antioch’s pop-up food pantry was established in May 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 crisis and distributes bags of non-perishable food to more than 80 families twice a month.

Roeland Park neighbors rescue stray dog

Some Roeland Park neighbors recently banded together to rescue a stray dog from frigid, sub-zero temperatures.

In an email to the Post earlier this week, local artist Bernadette Lee said Nancy Atherton and Karen Kenny were the “driving forces” to rescue a stray boxer that her neighbors saw curled up next to someone’s on Feb. 12.

“I posted the initial photo on the Roeland Park Nextdoor Neighbors Group to see if anyone owned the shivering dog,” Lee said. “Within minutes, we had neighbors flocking to catch him. They drove up and down the streets all day, but ‘Beau,’ as he was named, remained elusive until this morning.

“We set out a blanket in the same spot, and found him curled up again the next morning. That’s when Nancy brought and baited the trap and set up a camera, and Karen borrowed a kennel to put next to the blanket, along with straw, extra blankets and a tarp. Sure enough, there was evidence that Beau had spent the night again since we saw a large hole in the straw.”

Merriam asks residents to test new website

The city of Merriam is creating a new website, and is asking residents to provide input.

First, residents are asked to explore the new website which can be found online here. After, residents can take an online survey to give the city feedback on the look and feel of the new website design. Surveys will be accepted through March 20.