Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Luxury isn’t about price point. It’s about an experience

By Andrew Bash

In 1976, the Sotheby’s International Realty brand was created to market homes of distinction much in the same way the Sotheby’s Auction house — which has been synonymous with world-class art, tradition and a reputation since 1744 — featured some of the globe’s most treasured possessions.

Because of the brand’s storied history, there is a common misconception that only certain individuals can experience the exceptional service Sotheby’s International Real Estate partners offer clients.

But that’s just not the case.

In fact, in 2019 Sotheby’s International Realty did $114 billion in volume with 50% of homes sold priced under $500,000.

To highlight this fact, we want to feature three homes in the Kansas City market that demonstrate the emerging, established, and luxury neighborhoods in which we market homes:

Warm and inviting in Overland Park

Warm and inviting, 9807 W. 100th Terrace had a sought-after floor plan nestled in a desirable neighborhood. It had 75 showings, resulting in more than 10 offers. With a list price of $299,950, one may have been surprised to learn that the list was under the Sotheby’s International Realty name. Here’s a look at the beautiful interior:

Modern space with great style in Fairway

5544 Norwood Road boasts the perfect combination of modern desires, great style, and incredible living space. Recently added to the market, its $685,000 list price reflects the high-end amenities homeowners are looking for. Check out the interior:

An absolute icon among Kansas City homes

Over 100 years later, this breathtaking work of art remains one of Kansas City’s most iconic homes. Built by world renowned architect Louis Curtiss, any attempt to adequately describe the exceptional splendor of the home at 1200 W. 50th Street would fall short. At $5,400,000, one could not argue that this property is the epitome of luxury.

Common thread: The luxury customer experience

These homes have one thing in common: the Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty consumer experience. Our strengths lie in human connection. We are truly dedicated to designing an extraordinary, luxury experience for each and every one of our clients, each and every time, regardless of the price point. We are in agreement that the word luxury can have many definitions and we adhere to the evolving belief that luxury is more about connection and the personal experience than the price tag.

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty is an innovative full-service residential real estate brokerage that leverages the latest technology to serve clients in emerging, established, and luxury neighborhoods across the Kansas City area. Follow them on Instagram here and on Facebook here.