Merriam house fire leaves woman hospitalized with smoke inhalation

One woman was transported to an area hospital for minor smoke inhalation after a house fire in Merriam on Wednesday.

Firefighters from Overland Park, Shawnee and Consolidated Fire District No. 2, which covers 8 municipalities in northeast Johnson County, responded to a home in the 9500 block of West 50th Terrace shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Jason Rhodes, Media Manager for the Overland Park Fire Department, says firefighters arrived to report light smoke from the split-level home. Both residents were reported to be outside safely.

“Crews went to work attacking a small fire in the basement of the home, which they quickly extinguished,” Rhodes said in a news release. “Their job was complicated by excessive belongings in the basement of the home.”

Johnson County Med-Act transported a woman in her early 70s to an area hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Rhodes says the home sustained minor smoke damage. Firefighters were able to contain fire damage to a small area in the basement. The house did have working smoke alarms.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate has not been released.