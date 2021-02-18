Lenexa revamping Quivira Road between 79th and 87th — how it will impact drivers

Lenexa is planning to revamp a stretch of Quivira Road between 79th Street and 87th Street Parkway.

The Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to hire Harrisonville, Mo.-based VF Anderson for about $3.5 million to make improvements along the section of Quivira.

VF Anderson was the lowest bidder for the construction contract.

Construction details

Construction is slated to begin this spring and wrap up by the fall.

Total construction costs for the project amount to roughly $4.1 million. Components of the project include the following:

Replacement of deteriorated curbs and median

2-inch mill and asphalt overlay

Replacement of ramps where needed along Quivira to improve accessibility

Improvements to traffic signals along Quivira at 77th, 79th, 81st, 83rd and 85th streets

New streetlights with LED lighting

Storm sewer improvements

Construction of a northbound right-turn lane

Lengthening of the northbound left-turn lane at 83rd Street and Quivira

Construction of an eastbound right-turn lane on 83rd Street at Quivira

New pavement markings and signing along Quivira

Construction of a Lenexa monument sign at the gateway to the city just south of 75th Street on Quivira

Johnson County is contributing $1.4 million in County Assistance Road Systems funds to the Quivira Road project.

Lenexa city staff noted that improvements of the entire Quivira Road corridor are a result of a partnership with Shawnee. The boundary between the two cities is just south of 75th Street along Quivira. Shawnee is also contributing about $77,300.

Lenexa decided in December 2019 to move forward with acquiring right-of-way access for the construction improvements along Quivira Road. Condemning some property abutting the corridor for public access to the site was part of that process.

In 2018, Lenexa considered a study that suggested improving bikeability and walkability along the Quivira Road corridor. Trail connections to Turkey Creek trail and to Hidden Woods Park south of 83rd Street were also part of discussions at that time.