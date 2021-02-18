Briefly Noted: Shawnee Councilmember Lisa Larson-Bunnell files for re-election

Shawnee Councilmember Lisa Larson-Bunnell files for re-election

Lisa Larson-Bunnell has filed for re-election to her seat on the Shawnee City Council. Her name will be on the ballot in the November 2021 general election.

The city council appointed Larson-Bunnell to the vacant Ward 3 seat in November 2018. She successfully ran for election in November 2019, taking home 51% of the votes.

I am happy to announce that I filed for re-election to continue representing Ward 3 on the Shawnee City Council. The… Posted by Lisa Larson-Bunnell Shawnee Ward 3 City Council on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

“Over the last 2+ years, I have worked hard to build relationships and earn the trust of my fellow residents, our strong and thriving business community, fellow council members and city staff to keep our city moving forward and growing in a responsible way,” she wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. “Regardless of whether we agree on issues big or small, my door is always open and I will listen and learn about what YOU want for our city’s future.”

Community food drive takes place Feb. 21 in Overland Park

Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City, the Rabbinical Association of Greater Kansas City and local congregations are hosting a community food drive on Feb. 21 in Overland Park. The food drive takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park.

The food drive is intended to help stock up Jewish Family Services’ food pantry with this month’s most-needed items:

Spreadables (nut butters including peanut butter, almond butter, jams and jellies)

Disinfectant wipes

Paper towels

Oatmeal

Passover items (grape juice, Matzo ball soup mix, Passover cake mixes)

For contactless drop-off, donors can drive to the main circle drive where volunteers and staff will be stationed.

Merriam opens downtown improvement grants March 8

The city of Merriam is opening its historic downtown exterior improvement grant applications on March 8.

Accepted applicants can make outdoor improvements to their downtown business, including to the painting, siding, awnings, landscaping and more. Additional details about the gran can be found online here.