AdventHealth Shawnee Mission to run weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics — how to try to get a spot

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission says starting this week it will conduct weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Leawood’s Church of the Resurrection through at least May.

The partnership between the health care system and church began earlier in February with a single-day vaccination clinic that resulted in 2,000 Johnson County seniors receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

AdventHealth says it has now vaccinated more than 3,000 people at two “community vaccine clinics.” KCUR reported Thursday that, overall, AdventHealth has vaccinated some 10,000 people — including some employees — with first and second doses.

Clinic this weekend full

An AdventHealth spokesperson said the plan for now is to hold weekly clinics at Church of the Resurrection on either Fridays or Saturdays, depending on when shipments from the state arrive and are distributed by the county health department.

The first such weekly clinic will be this weekend, according to the spokesperson, but all slots for that clinic have been filled. It’s not clear how many people will be vaccinated this weekend.

Sam Huenergardt, chief executive officer of Advent Health Mid-America region, said in a press release the health system appreciates the opportunity to work with Church of the Resurrection “toward the shared goal of overcoming the virus and reinvigorating hope.”

“We are grateful to be a resource to the community and assist our local health officials in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Huenergardt said in the release.

How to try to get registered for a future clinic

There are a number of ways to try to get a spot at a future AdventHealth vaccine clinic:

Sign up for alerts: AdventHealth says they are pulling names from those who have signed up for the health system’s vaccine alerts here. You do not have to be an AdventHealth patient to sign up for these.

AdventHealth says they are pulling names from those who have signed up for the health system’s vaccine alerts here. You do not have to be an AdventHealth patient to sign up for these. Be an eligible AdventHealth patient: AdventHealth says it is also inviting eligible people from its own patient lists to get vaccinations. Eligible AdventHealth patients — which currently are those 65 and older — will be invited for a vaccination directly via their patient portal, a phone call or email.

AdventHealth says it is also inviting eligible people from its own patient lists to get vaccinations. Eligible AdventHealth patients — which currently are those 65 and older — will be invited for a vaccination directly via their patient portal, a phone call or email. Register at AdventHealth’s website: The health system also made vaccine appointment registration accessible to the general public at the top of its homepage here. (Follow the link that says “Schedule Appointment.”) However, AdventHealth says open slots secured through this form fill up extremely quickly.

Additionally, AdventHealth says it is working with “vulnerable neighborhoods in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties” and have scheduled vaccination appointments this weekend for some individuals through that avenue.

Who is eligible to get vaccinated

AdventHealth says it will only vaccinate people who are eligible to receive vaccines currently under the county’s vaccine rollout plan.

That is primarily people 65 and older.

Priority groups in Tier 1 of Johnson County’s Phase 2 rollout also include employees at grocery stories, bars, restaurants and food processing plants.

Educators and child care workers in Johnson County are primarily being vaccinated through a partnership with Children’s Mercy.

The county also says it has already administered first doses to all first responders and public safety workers, like firefighters and police.

The county’s clinic continues to focus on vaccinating individuals 80 and older.