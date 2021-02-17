AdventHealth’s wellness campus at Lenexa City Center will be delayed due to pandemic-related downturn

Due in part to economic setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, progress on a long-anticipated AdventHealth wellness campus at Lenexa City Center has been delayed.

The developer, Shawnee Mission Medical Center Inc., is planning to build a mixed-use project on about 27 acres on the northwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard.

In July 2019, the city approved a development agreement with AdventHealth, allowing the health care provider to move forward on building the wellness campus.

“COVID pandemic and cold weather messed up a lot of things and I know they’re definitely designing and moving stuff forward, despite all of that,” Mayor Mike Boehm said during this week’s city council meeting, where the council unanimously agreed to amend the development agreement.

New timeline

The project’s timeline includes four phases, with the first phase originally slated to begin in June 2021 and the final phase to start in June 2028.

Now, the project has been pushed back by about 18 months.

The first phase is now scheduled to begin Dec. 31, 2022, with the final phase projected to not start until Dec. 31, 2029. Below is another design rendering of the site:

Other details remain the same

Sean McLaughlin, city attorney, said key provisions of the development agreement remain unchanged.

McLaughlin added that the developer has since purchased the property and is planning to work on necessary infrastructure in the meantime.

“I think the good news is that Shawnee Mission, Advent, is still committed to this project,” Boehm said. “The fact they bought the ground — great sign. The fact that they’re now wanting to put infrastructure in starting this coming year, [that] sends the message we’re committed, we’re still here.”

Boehm noted that some of the project’s plans allow form some of the campus’ non-medical uses to come on the market sooner than later.

The development agreement is based on the approved preliminary plan that generally comprises about 750,000 square feet of mixed-use development with a hospital and future medical-, wellness- and commercial-related uses.

The site will also potentially include offices, retail and restaurants, hotel, multi-family residential housing and multiple parking structures.

Project use breakdown

Here’s how AdventHealth’s planned wellness campus is set to be used:

350,000 square feet of hospital use

215,000 square feet of medical services, wellness and fitness facilities

84,000 square feet of nursing home facilities

100,000 square feet of commercial and medical office buildings

30,000 square feet of retail

At least 2,000 stalls of parking located in parking structures, surface parking lots and both on-street and off-street areas