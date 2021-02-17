AdventHealth Shawnee Mission starts COVID vaccination clinics for the Kansas City community

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission has partnered with Johnson County Health Department to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to community members, starting with those 65+ years of age.

During the past two weekends, AdventHealth vaccinated 3,500 members of the community who are 65+ years of age at clinics held at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas. Vaccines are administered by AdventHealth clinicians and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Attendees were able to make appointments for their second dose while on site.

Clinics are scheduled based on the amount of vaccine the hospital gets each week. Invitations to schedule will be sent to AdventHealth patients and community members who have signed up for alerts on CoronavirusVaccineFacts.com.

Vaccine immunity takes effect two weeks after you receive the second shot. Although vaccines boost your immune system, you should still practice CDC-recommended guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing after receiving the vaccine to help reduce the chance of being exposed to or spreading the virus.

At this time, the vaccine is not currently available to the public at any AdventHealth hospitals, AdventHealth Centra Care locations or AdventHealth Medical Group practices. Visit CoronavirusVaccineFacts.com to learn more about the vaccine and sign up for alerts to receive invitations for upcoming clinics.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission is incredibly grateful to Church of the Resurrection for partnering with us to use their space for COVID-19 vaccinations. Church of the Resurrection has supported AdventHealth team members throughout the pandemic and is now helping us extend the healing ministry of Christ throughout Kansas City.

