Kathy’s Park, a Fairway couple’s project to honor their daughter’s legacy, takes shape

Work could begin soon on Kathy’s Park in Fairway, a new public green space being financed by the parents of a woman who died of cancer in 2011.

The Fairway City Council, among numerous other decisions, recently selected Mega KC as the general contractor for Kathy Flora Lyon Park, 6030 Cherokee Street.

Dubbed more simply Kathy’s Park, it will be on land donated by Paul and Susie Lyon, Kathy’s parents, who are also financing the project to the tune of more than $530,000.

Brice Soeken, Fairway parks and recreation director, said the couple has been heavily involved in the design process as well as with decisions about contractors.

Soeken said quality is the number one thing the Lyons are looking for with Kathy’s Park, though price is a close second.

Fairway city staff and the Lyons landed on Mega KC — against six other bids — because it could get the park “to that quality part we’re looking for at a reasonable price,” Soeken said.

“[Paul and Susie Lyon] want this to be something they take pride in and the city takes pride in, and is something that everybody feels good about,” Soeken said.

The Lyon family is paying for the following items connected to updates and installations at Kathy’s Park:

An $84,000 playground equipment set — as well as installation — which includes a double wave slide, a stepper rock climber and a log balance beam.

$58,000 worth of playground turf, only where the playground equipment will be installed.

A $14,000 irrigation system with a 3-year maintenance agreement.

A $375,900 contract wit Mega KC, which includes site work, installation of the water feature and fencing, and the coordination between the three subcontractors. City staff and Mega KC will work together to lower the price to a number both the city and the Lyon family are comfortable with, Soeken told the Post.

Mayor Melanie Hepperly said when the park is finished, the city hopes to have a soft opening event in April during which the city can express its gratitude for the Lyon family — though Hepperly has thanked them numerous times throughout the process. Councilmember David Watkins also thanked the Lyons during the city council meeting.

“It is a substantial financial undertaking on their behalf, and it’s just almost unbelievable,” Watkins said.