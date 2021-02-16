Evergy power supply still hampered by extreme cold — what Johnson County residents need to know

Johnson County residents should continue to try to conserve energy and anticipate potential temporary service outages Tuesday as bitterly cold weather continues to grip the region.

That’s according to utility Evergy, which instituted some rolling blackouts Monday in the Kansas City area to try to deal with the effects of one of the coldest snaps the region has experienced in decades.

Here is what you need to know heading into another frigid day:

Will there be more rolling blackouts Tuesday?

It’s a possibility. Evergy stopped implementing controlled outages Monday afternoon but left open the possibility that more could happen this week.

Evergy tweeted Monday that “additional brief power interruptions” could continue this week as temperatures are expected to remain at or below zero through at least Tuesday morning.

The Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates power supply for 17 states in the central U.S., also said Monday that enough power was being generated across its region that it was no longer calling for intentional interruptions to service but said that conditions could “fluctuate” over the next 48 hours, necessitating more controlled blackouts.

If there are blackouts, how long will they last?

Evergy says “controlled, temporary” outages should last between 30 and 60 minutes.

Once a planned outage has concluded, power will be restored to the impacted area.

Emergency outages could then rotate to another portion of Evergy’s service area.

What if my power stays off for longer than 60 minutes?

This could happen, even with a planned outage.

Evergy notes that with the extreme cold temperatures being experienced this week, equipment may not operate as intended, prolonging even intentional outages.

Anyone experiencing an outage that lasts longer than an hour can report it to evergy.com or call 888-544-4852. Or call 800-544-4857, for Kansas Central customers.

Is there anything I can do in the meantime?

Evergy continues to ask customers to take steps at home to conserve energy in order to help reduce stress on the power grid.

This includes turning thermostats down to between 65-68 degrees, avoiding the use of electric space heaters and limiting use of large appliances like washers and dryers.

Also, close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

And turn off lights and appliances when not in use.

When is this going to end?