Briefly Noted: JoCo postpones Tuesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic; County’s COVID-19 testing clinic closed all week

Johnson County postpones Tuesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Feb. 24

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has postponed the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to inclement weather and the possibility of rolling power outages.

All appointments scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 were moved to Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The vaccination clinic will be in the same location, Okun Fieldhouse, 20200 Johnson Drive, Shawnee from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnson County closes COVID-19 testing clinic this week

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is closing its COVID-19 testing clinic this week, Feb. 15-19, due to the extreme cold weather conditions.

Due to extreme winter weather, we're closing our COVID-19 testing clinic this week (Feb. 15-19th) for the safety of our clients and our staff.

For those who need to get tested for COVID-19, click here for a free test.

USD 232 in De Soto cancels Tuesday classes

USD 232 in De Soto announced that it has canceled school for Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to extreme cold weather conditions and sub-zero wind chills.

JCPRD childcare services will be available on a modified schedule for Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

There will be no remote learning planned for Tuesday, as the USD 232 district planned the calendar to accommodate some inclement weather.

As for Shawnee Mission School District, all schools will be closed because Tuesday, Feb. 16, is scheduled as a professional learning day.

Know signs of hypothermia

As frigid, sub-zero temperatures settle in for the week, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is encouraging residents to learn and recognize signs of hypothermia. The county department also encourages everyone to check in on their neighbors to make sure they’re doing OK.

These frigid temperatures can quickly cause frostbite and hypothermia. Do you know the symptoms? Check on your elderly neighbors (wear a mask), keep your pets indoors and limit your time outdoors during this weather.

Some signs to recognize include:

Shivering

Fumbling hands

Confusion

Drowsiness

Exhaustion

Low energy

Click here for more information about hypothermia.

NRWA names WaterOne America’s best drinking water

The National Rural Water Association has named WaterOne the nation’s best drinking water.

WaterOne was named best drinking water after a taste test held on Feb. 11, according to a Kansas Department of Health and Environment tweet. NRWA represents more than 30,000 water districts and utilities nationwide, according to its Twitter account.