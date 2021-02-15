Briefly Noted: With dangerously cold temperatures Monday, Gov. Kelly issues disaster emergency

Gov. Laura Kelly issues disaster emergency

The National Weather Service warns of dangerously cold temperatures Monday across Kansas. In the Shawnee Mission area, the predicted high is 0 degrees and wind chills could get as low as -35.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency due to expected stress on the state’s utilities.

The governor’s declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.

“As the extreme cold temperatures continue to affect the region, we are urging Kansans to conserve energy in order to help ensure a continued supply of natural gas and electricity and keep their own personal costs down,” Kelly said in a press release.

The sub-zero temperatures cause an increased energy demand and natural gas supply constraints, so utilities are experiencing wholesale natural gas prices anywhere from 10 to 100 times higher than normal, according to the governor’s office. Those costs will eventually flow through to consumers, and increase monthly natural gas and electric bills. Click here for tips on how to keep costs down.

At temperatures like these, frostbite can set in within 20 minutes of skin exposure to the cold, according to the National Weather Service. Bundle up and stay indoors.

Merriam Community Center art gallery calls for artist applications

The Tim Murphy Art Gallery, located inside the Merriam Community Center at 6040 Slater Street, is taking applications for its 2022 monthly art gallery shows.

Interested artists can apply online here, and the deadline for submissions is July 12, 2021.

Lenexa Police warn of online puppy scams

The Lenexa Police Department recently reported that it has taken multiple reports of people in Lenexa being scammed when trying to buy a puppy or kitten from an online source. The reports include breeder websites, Craigslist and Facebook groups.

Click here for some common red flags of these types of scams.