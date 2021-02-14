Balls Foods pharmacies in Johnson County will be offering limited COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday

A select number of Balls Foods pharmacies in Johnson County are set to begin administering doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Feb. 15, to people 65 and older.

Appointments for the very limited number of slots quickly filled up Friday when the company posted registration links online.

Balls Foods says it hopes to receive more weekly shipments of vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The company encourages those who are eligible to currently receive a vaccine in Kansas to check back regularly at Balls Foods’ pharmacy home page for potential openings in the future.

Eight Johnson County locations involved

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the eight Johnson County pharmacies that will receive doses as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are at:

Price Chopper, 4950 Roe Blvd., Roeland Park

Price Chopper, 12010 W. 63rd St., Shawnee

Price Chopper, 15970 S. Mur-Len Road, Olathe

Price Chopper, 2101 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe

Price Chopper, 7000 W. 75th St., Overland Park

Hen House, 13600 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe

Hen House, 6900 W. 135th St., Overland Park

Walmart, 13600 S. Alden St., Olathe

In addition, two pharmacies nearby in Wyandotte County will also be receiving some vaccines:

Hen House, 8120 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.

Price Chopper, 7600 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan.

Who is eligible

Currently, Johnson County is in Tier 1 of Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout plan.

Balls Foods says on its pharmacy page, that “when you make an appointment for a COVID vaccine, you will need to confirm that you are in the current phase” of the county’s vaccination schedule.

The following group groups are being given priority as part of the county’s designated Tier 1 of Phase 2:

Unvaccinated individuals left over from Phase 1, mostly health care workers

People 65 and older

K-12 school staff, including teachers, bus drivers and custodians

Licensed child care workers

EMS and public safety workers, including police and firefighters

Grocery store workers

Employees at bars and restaurants

Workers at food processing plants

When you make an appointment with a Balls Foods pharmacy, you are asked to bring a photo ID or state driver’s license.

A second dose will be scheduled at the time of your first dose at a Balls Foods pharmacy location. That will typically be three to four weeks after your first dose.