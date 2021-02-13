Your Community: Martin Luther King Jr. lecture series

Johnson County Library is honored to partner with the Division of Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Missouri-Kansas City on their annual Martin Luther King Jr. lecture series, featuring Dr. Ibram X. Kendi in conversation with Professor Mikah Thompson. The lecture series honors Martin Luther King’s tremendous contributions to furthering civil rights by featuring national thought leaders, who provide insight and advocacy to current civil rights issues of education, economic and justice system inequalities.

Ibram X. Kendi is the Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities at Boston University and the founding director of the BU Center for Antiracist Research. In addition, Kendi is the 2020-2021 Frances B. Cashin Fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University. He is a contributing writer at The Atlantic and a CBS News racial justice contributor.

He is also the author of many books including three #1 New York Times bestsellers, “How to Be an Antiracist,” “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” co-authored with Jason Reynolds and “Antiracist Baby,” illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky. In 2020, Time magazine named Kendi one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Beginning with the Rosa Parks Lecture on Social Justice and Activism in 2007 and annually since 2009 with the Martin Luther King Lecture Series, the Division of Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Missouri-Kansas City honors these individuals’ tremendous contributions to furthering civil rights by brining national thought leaders to campus, who provide insight and advocacy to current civil rights issues of education, economic and justice system inequalities. Johnson County Library offers additional resources for those seeking education and civic engagement opportunities, including Race Project KC. This immersive social justice initiative sponsored by the Library, aims to help high school students understand Kansas City’s and Johnson County’s story of structural racism and how it continues to impact us today.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture Series takes place virtually on Monday, February 15 at 6 pm via Zoom. Registration is required and admittance is free. Visit the event page on jocolibrary.org to learn more and register.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom